Chris Cuomo Is As Terrible As We Thought

Chris Cuomo seemed a little better than horrible lately since he has been out of CNN, but that was foolish to think so.

Cuomo claimed that the murder of Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant is a phony issue manufactured by the Republican parties to spread discontent and harm the Democrat party.

He’s demeaning the brutal death of this beautiful young woman to get some ratings with the left.

Cuomo claims our crime problem doesn’t have anything to do with illegal aliens. He knows that Tren de Aragua is now in every major city and in suburban and rural areas throughout the US.

You know what is a phony issue? St. George Floyd is a phony issue.

When Laken Riley was killed, you didn’t see riots in the streets. So, tell me what’s dividing the country.

