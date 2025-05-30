No One Watches MSNBC & CNN Anymore

After Donald Trump’s election, MSNBC saw its audience drop by half overnight. They were completely dependent on ripping Donald Trump. However, even with all the assaults on Trump, people aren’t returning to MSNBC. The ratings are in the sewer.

According to Mediaite:

MSNBC’s new prime time lineup, which debuted on May 5th, failed to connect with viewers in its first three weeks as the network saw its audience decline to near record lows – especially in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Overall for May, MSNBC dropped 41% in the primetime demo and 34% in the total day demo compared to May of 2024. In total viewers, the network was down 33% across total day and 24% in prime time. MSNBC’s total day demo viewership sank to 49,000 average viewers and 73,000 in prime time – its second worst ever showing for a month behind January of 2025.

The Daily Mail noted that swapping Rachel Maddow for Jen Psaki didn’t work out.

Also, The Weeknight which airs at 7 pm has dismal ratings. Clips of the hosts’ ridiculous behavior and comments appear on the Internet for laughs. It is not a serious show.

MSNBC is a boring propaganda outlet.

CNN’s ratings are also in the tank.

The network reported just 81,000 viewers in the prime-time 25-54 age demographic.

The Lead with Jake Tapper, one of CNN’s top performing shows, experienced its worst month since August 2015. That’s with his new book out.

