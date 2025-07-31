Cincinnati Councilwoman Says White People Beaten by Mob “Begged for It”

Cincinnati councilwoman Victoria Parks said she is “grateful” that the woman, “Holly,” was beaten unconscious. This is a councilwoman, voted into office. She’s a criminal wannabe herself.

Look at the second clip where she is called out for her comments. She said they “begged for the beat down.” How? What did they do?

Parks is a vicious racist and she is fine with it because white leftists have people like her convinced white people are all racist and black people can’t be racist no matter what they say or do.

This awful woman is the President Pro Tem.

She wants the “whole story” told like the police chief indicated. Yet, we have yet to hear the “whole story” or any story showing they “begged” for it. What did these white people do to deserve being beaten by a mob?

JUST IN: Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno releases photos of the woman who was brutally beaten in Cincinnati after a local council member said she deserved the beatdown. Councilwoman Victoria Parks said she was “grateful” that the woman, “Holly,” was beaten unconscious. Moreno is now… pic.twitter.com/B9209VXwXv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

#Cincinnati board member #VictoriaParks deserves to be fired today! She’s a horrible evil #racist! She doesn’t need to have any job where she has to deal with people who are white. pic.twitter.com/Bvv5Z5V4NF — John and Jane Public (@MrMrsJohnPublic) July 30, 2025

