WA Supreme Court Allows Judges to Assume Legislative Authority

Washington Supreme Court changed the rules of judges, granting them new powers which won’t be good for the public safety. The judges are mostly far left and not concerned about the Constitution or public safety.

It gives activist judges sweeping new authority to dismiss criminal charges, ignoring elected prosecutors and lawmakers who warned this will make their communities less safe.

The rule change, effective September 1, 2025, amends Criminal Rule 8.3(b) to allow judges to throw out prosecutions they deem “unjust,” based on vague, subjective criteria. Among the new factors judges are directed to consider, “the impact of a dismissal on the safety or welfare of the community,” and “the impact of a dismissal or lack of dismissal upon the confidence of the public in the criminal justice system.”

If a judge feels the criminal “needs a break,” or if they identify with community activists demanding an end to incarcerating juvenile drive-by shooters, they now have the unilateral power to dismiss a case — regardless of what the law says or what prosecutors argue.

They are moving legislative power to the judicial branch. It’s tyranny.