Cincinnati Leaders: Charge the Victim for Making the Mob Commit Felonies

Seven black people were charged in the brutal mob beatdown of a white man and a white woman in Cincinnati. The woman currently has brain damage. The black community leaders demand Cincinnati charge the white male victim because he “caused” the mob to commit six felonies.

This clip below will leave you speechless.

You don’t mob attack someone for their words that you disliked. However, Democrats will find any excuse to project the blame elsewhere. It’s always the white man’s fault that they became violent as a mob and gave the woman brain damage.

This kind of illogic runs through the Democrat Party. Everyone as a victim of the white man plays among some of their constituents. It gets them votes.

Perhaps Cincinnati is the next city ready for a takeover. Their savage criminals aren’t being held to account. They are told they are victims.

BREAKING: Black community leaders call on Cincinnati to charge the white victim of the downtown attack “The white guy incited 6 felonies” pic.twitter.com/g7u94w1Clv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2025



Holly, an Ohio native and single mother of three, was enjoying a night out celebrating a friend’s birthday when she called an Uber to head home. As she was waiting for her ride, several fights broke out on the corner of Fourth and Elm Streets in the city’s downtown area around 3 a.m. on July 26.

Footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows an unidentified man yelling racial slurs while being beaten in the street.

Additional video of the scene shows the male victim slapping a member of the group seconds before the fight escalated.

“And then that’s when everyone, like a pack of wolves, just jumped in and started attacking,” Holly said.

“I heard a man crying on the street, [and] he looked at me and held out his hand,” Holly said. “And [he] literally said, ‘Please, God, help me. Help me please, God.’ You can’t hear it in any of the videos because all you can hear is everybody on the street cheering each other on to curb-stomp these people, and to kick them and punch them and attack them while they were down.”

Bystander footage shows Holly running between two men as the fight broke out, in an attempt to stop the brutal beating.

The Beating