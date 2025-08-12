Boston Sheriff Who Bowed to BLM Was a Shakedown Artist

Suffolk County Sheriff, Steven Thompkins, handles Boston’s jail. He is one of racialist Mayor Wu’s closest allies. He kicked ICE out of Boston prisons to protect illegal alien criminals for her.

What a guy.

You’ll remember this Thompkins guy. He orchestrated a big kneeling event to honor communist-anarchist Black Lives Matter radicals who wanted to eliminate the police.

He is big on Black Lives Matter and even knelt to them in subservience in 2020 when criminal George Floyd met his death while drugged out.

He said at the time that it was his Rosa Parks moment.

As an aside, Rosa Parks, with cameras and other escorts following the bus, sat in the front of the bus all those years ago. It was a Communist Democrat-organized replay of the real courageous women, who did sit in the front of the bus although Democrat segregation laws – Jim Crow – didn’t allow it. Claudette Colvin was also one of the original Rosa Parks, and the alleged inspiration for the Rosa Parks story. Claudette was real and courageous, not followed around by communists with cameras planning a photo op with Rosa. Let’s break that myth.

High and Mighty Tompkins Continued:

“The criminal justice system isn’t broken. The criminal justice system was built to be punitive. It was built to punish people that committed crime. And I’m not saying that’s a wrong thing. What I am saying, though, is when you have arrogance, and ignorance, and racism matched up with any punitive endeavor, bad things happen,” Tompkins said.

Despite all his moral pontification as Democrat kneeler of the year, he was shaking down a local cannabis company planning to go public.

He wanted money much as the Mafia shakedown brutes do, tyrannically.

…According to U.S. Attorney Leah Foley, it all started in 2019 when a cannabis company partnered with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department to hire former inmates. Good PR, good politics — and apparently, good leverage.

By2020, prosecutors say, Tompkins pulled a fast one on a pot company about to go public. He ordered them to give him stock so they could keep their license.

…Tompkins paid $50,000 out of his retirement fund to buy shares just before the company’s IPO. When the stock hit Wall Street at $9.60 per share, his stake ballooned to over $138,000.

Unfortunately, the stocks dropped and his $50,000 investment was sinking. Tompkins had a solution. He went back to the cannabis company and demanded his original fifty thousand dollars back or else.

They complied.

The check was paid with a memo that read “loan repayment,” the prosecution said.

Somebody, who didn’t like how this was going down, turned over the check and Tompkins was arrested, his criminal dealings having gone to pot.