Clown Senator Wants to Give the US Marshals to the Judiciary

Chuck Schumer tweeted that he is introducing a bill to move the US Marshals to the Judiciary, stepping into the world of clown senators with that one.

According to him, he’s protecting Americans from President Trump and Attorney General Bondi. That’s after he corrupted the judiciary by his own account to keep Donald Trump from running the country.

“BREAKING: We’re introducing a bill to stop Trump and Bondi from weaponizing US Marshals,” Schumer tweeted.

“It’ll move the Marshals from the Executive to the Judiciary Branch.

“It’ll stop Trump and Bondi from interfering as they enforce court orders or weaponizing them to intimidate citizens and government employees.”

It’s Democrats who weaponized law enforcement when they used the Federal Air Marshals to follow Tulsi Gabbard around as if she were a spy.

The Responses Online Were Good

Chuck, you absolute genius! So, you’re telling me the best way to “protect” the U.S. Marshals is to rip them out of the Executive Branch—where they’ve been since George Washington signed the Judiciary Act in 1789—and toss them into the Judiciary, which, by the way, has zero… — RabbitTurd (@TheJetEngineer) May 22, 2025

So, let me get this straight. If you lose an election where the American people voted for a candidate that shares their values, then you’ll just change laws and the constitution to defeat the will of the people? Treasonous, Chuck. Try harder in the next election. It won’t work… — Moral Tourism (@moraltourism) May 22, 2025

You’re whining never ends. Your legacy will be “the most annoying, whiny bitch in politics”. pic.twitter.com/PQr6IGTJoG — HoneyBadger12 (@KMN34223) May 22, 2025

Brilliant, let’s make it so U.S. Marshals can’t arrest anyone. Only a democrat would come up with a stupid anti-America idea like this. — DK (@1Nicdar) May 22, 2025

