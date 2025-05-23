Clown Senator Wants to Give the US Marshals to the Judiciary

By
M Dowling
-
0
27

Chuck Schumer tweeted that he is introducing a bill to move the US Marshals to the Judiciary, stepping into the world of clown senators with that one.

According to him, he’s protecting Americans from President Trump and Attorney General Bondi. That’s after he corrupted the judiciary by his own account to keep Donald Trump from running the country.

“BREAKING: We’re introducing a bill to stop Trump and Bondi from weaponizing US Marshals,” Schumer tweeted.

“It’ll move the Marshals from the Executive to the Judiciary Branch.

“It’ll stop Trump and Bondi from interfering as they enforce court orders or weaponizing them to intimidate citizens and government employees.”

It’s Democrats who weaponized law enforcement when they used the Federal Air Marshals to follow Tulsi Gabbard around as if she were a spy.

The Responses Online Were Good


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments