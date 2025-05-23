Lockheed Martin Abandons DEI Completely, Embraces Merit

Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday that it will erase its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies after completing an initial review to ensure the company was in compliance with President Trump’s executive order that banned DEI at the federal level.

In a statement this week on its website, the defense contractor said it would no longer have goals related to the demographic representation of employees, nor will it offer training that addresses or promotes [Marxist, racist] DEI.

“We will continue to help America and its allies achieve peace through strength by recruiting, retaining and promoting the best aerospace and defense talent in the world, with the only criteria being merit and performance,” the company wrote Thursday.

“Lockheed doubling down on eviscerating any vestiges of DEI is a huge signal for where things are heading culturally, politically, and in corporate America. This is a huge win for Trump and for anyone who wants to return to this country being a real meritocracy,” an unnamed source close to the White House told Breitbart News.

Merit-based workers building and fixing fight jets is just common sense.

Previously, Lockheed Martin, which builds the F-35 fighter jet in Fort Worth, called diversity and inclusion the “foundation” of its culture on its website.

Prominent technology companies, including Amazon and Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — have rolled back DEI initiatives earlier this month. Walmart, John Deere and McDonald’s have also ended measures promoting diversity, equity and inclusion since the presidential election.

Costco shareholders overwhelmingly voted down an investor proposal from a conservative think tank that urged management to investigate the business risks of its diversity initiatives. They’re still woke and racist.

We need a bill condemning the communist discrimination against whites and Asians. The media continually calls this anti-DEI intiiative “conservative.” All racism is anti-Constitutional, and needs to end.

