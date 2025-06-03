Clown World Calls for Banning Bottles Based on Rep. Raskin’s Brilliant Comments

In Clown World, attacks with flamethrowers and Molotov Cocktails are a good reason to get rid of guns. Just ask communist Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is also the son of a now-deceased communist professor. He wants guns banned after a terrorist burned Jewish people with Molotov Cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower.

The terrorist who burned Jewish people because they are Jewish people who walk with pictures of Gaza’s Israeli hostages once a week couldn’t get a gun because he’s not a citizen. By the way, Democrats tried to let illegal aliens gets guns legally.

Clowns here in Clown World agree with Raskin that we must “keep everybody safe,” and to do that, they recommend banning bottles and all parts that can be used to make ghost flamethrowers.

Raskin’s a favorite of ours here in Clown World.

I’ll just leave this here for @RepRaskin. “He said that he had previously tried to purchase a firearm, but resorted to the Molotov cocktails when he could not purchase a gun because he was not a legal citizen.” https://t.co/ap61Dj0rlO pic.twitter.com/GdS6VnqQOC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 2, 2025

