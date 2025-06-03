Rep. Waters Has to Pay Up for Campaign Finance Violations

Representative Maxine Waters, progressive from California, has to pay up for significant campaign finance violations. It’s not the first time her campaign has looked sketchy. She paid her daughter hundreds of thousands of dollars for slate mailers filed in 2023.

Unfortunately for her, she will be forced to pay $68,000 in fines for this recent offense. She also has to send her treasurer to a commission-sponsored training program for political committees within one year of the effective date of the agreement.

The Federal Election Commission said the longtime congresswoman’s 2020 campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, violated a number of campaign finance laws in a batch of documents released last Friday. The FEC accused the group of “failing to accurately report receipts and disbursements in calendar year 2020,” “knowingly accepting excessive contributions,” and “making prohibited cash disbursements.”

“Respondent shall submit evidence of the required registration and attendance at such event to the Commission,” the document continued.

According to Fox News, Citizens for Waters accepted excessive campaign donations from seven people for a total of $19,000 in 2019 and 2020, according to the findings of the investigation. The maximum legal amount an individual can contribute to a candidate is capped at $2,800.

Court documents say the committee did ultimately offload the excessive donations, but in an “untimely” manner. Waters’ campaign committee was also found to have “made four prohibited cash disbursements that were each in excess of $100, totaling $7,000.”

The Waters campaign said they only committed the offenses in error.

The violation took place in 2020 and only now is she facing any repercussions. Shouldn’t she be convicted of a range of felonies? Isn’t that our new standard?

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email