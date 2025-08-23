Clown World News! Trust WaPo & Their Hack Bureau Chief

Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post Bureau Chief was busted on camera admitting their rag absolutely will not run any positive Trump stories.
Chief Matt Viser told a former pageant contestant that the outlet contacted multiple women from Trump-owned pageants seeking negative experiences.
Viser concedes most contacted women described Trump as respectful and a gentleman during pageant interactions.
The WaPo hack explicitly stated that WaPo would not pursue a story based solely on positive accounts of Trump’s behavior.
He also explains the paper aims to “expose” Trump by highlighting any inappropriate conduct toward women.
LEAKED CALL: @washingtonpost Reaches Out to Trump Pageant Girl in Attempt to “Expose” President Trump, Pageant Girl Contacts O’Keefe & Records Bureau Chief Admitting “If All We Had Was People Saying Trump Was a Gentleman, We Wouldn’t Do That Story”@mviser pic.twitter.com/1XyvOwZ9Y6
— O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) August 22, 2025