Clown World News! Trust WaPo & Their Hack Bureau Chief

Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post Bureau Chief was busted on camera admitting their rag absolutely will not run any positive Trump stories.

Chief Matt Viser told a former pageant contestant that the outlet contacted multiple women from Trump-owned pageants seeking negative experiences.

Viser concedes most contacted women described Trump as respectful and a gentleman during pageant interactions.

The WaPo hack explicitly stated that WaPo would not pursue a story based solely on positive accounts of Trump’s behavior.

He also explains the paper aims to “expose” Trump by highlighting any inappropriate conduct toward women.