Gavin Newsom Has His Own Special Billboard

By
Staff
-
0
29

Someone who wants to stop redistricting put up a billboard in Porterville, California wrecking him, flashing the following:

“I’m Gavin Newsom! I destroyed CA with my bad ideas!”

“Highest gas prices in the country!

“Record crime, vioIence, and homelessness!”

Sociopath Newsom likes billboards. He used one to blaspheme the Second Commandment to promote abortion. He has put billboards up in other states boasting that California is safe for abortion.

Gavin lets drugs in through his open borders and doesn’t care what happens to the people. All he is good at is ripping his opponents apart and lying. He is the Newscum of the earth.

Gavin promotions are just funny at this point.

Here is more if you’re thinking he’d be a great president.

