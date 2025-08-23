Gavin Newsom Has His Own Special Billboard

Someone who wants to stop redistricting put up a billboard in Porterville, California wrecking him, flashing the following:

“I’m Gavin Newsom! I destroyed CA with my bad ideas!”

“Highest gas prices in the country!

“Record crime, vioIence, and homelessness!”

BREAKING – Someone has set up an electronic billboard displaying all of Gavin Newsom’s “accomplishments” in California, and it’s driving liberals crazy. pic.twitter.com/f2rU8E6ySd — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 22, 2025

Sociopath Newsom likes billboards. He used one to blaspheme the Second Commandment to promote abortion. He has put billboards up in other states boasting that California is safe for abortion.

Governor Newsom placed these pro-abortion billboards across America. He blasphemously punctuated the message with a sinister misapplication of the Second Greatest Commandment. John MacArthur replied to the Governor with this letter:https://t.co/FUSnMoTVHR pic.twitter.com/qL04eiayeZ — Phil Johnson (@Phil_Johnson_) August 21, 2025

Gavin lets drugs in through his open borders and doesn’t care what happens to the people. All he is good at is ripping his opponents apart and lying. He is the Newscum of the earth.

Here’s what you can expect in Newsoms California as he cosplayed being governor. Highest cost of living.

Highest rents and utilities.

Highest fuel costs.

Most homeless and illegals. Trump and Texas are a distraction from his failings. pic.twitter.com/J9XdRUhSsp — Ironball (@Ironball_T) August 11, 2025

Gavin promotions are just funny at this point.

Here is more if you’re thinking he’d be a great president.

Gavin Newsom Is the Most Hypocritical Governor in American History. FULL STOP.

California isn’t just broken — it’s been burned to the ground, and HE lit the match. (Ironic)

Let’s talk numbers: $24 BILLION spent on the homeless crisis.

Result? Same number of homeless… pic.twitter.com/X8O4hwMe5J — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) July 31, 2025