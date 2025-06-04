Clown World Pledge of Allegiance by That Handsome Devil Michael Moore

Far-left oddball Michael Moore came up with a new Pledge of Allegiance on his substack. It’s so him. He claimed he is trying to “fight for the survival” of the country.

Moore didn’t notice how destructive his ideas are as we are barely surviving after four years of them.

Filmmaker of far-left, inaccurate dribble, Michael Moore has a better idea for the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance. He says it will unite progressives against the “MAGA heads.”

Heads, we’re only heads? Is that a promotion from basket of deplorables?

“For you. For me. For the people and for the country that deep down — in spite of its MAGA-heads, in spite of its insanity — we’ve decided to fight for its survival, holding onto a belief that we can make it better, that we can fix it, that we can end the madness and create a true Democracy for which it stands,” he wrote.

Moore won’t pledge to the country, just the “people” and definitely not MAGA heads.

His pledge focuses on “one world” instead of “one nation.”

That doesn’t sound very American.

Anyway, Kumbaya, We are the world, If I had a hammer, Imagine, and no religion too, but when will Micheal Moore share his millions with us in that spirit?

Here it is:

“I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE

TO THE PEOPLE

OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

AND TO THE DEMOCRACY

FOR WHICH WE ALL STAND:

ONE PERSON,

ONE VOTE,

ONE NATION,

PART OF ONE WORLD,

EVERYONE!

A SEAT AT THE TABLE!

EVERYONE!

A SLICE OF THE PIE!

WITH LIBERTY

AND JUSTICE,

EQUALITY

AND KINDNESS,

AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS

FOR ALL.“

Except you don’t get any of his millions.

