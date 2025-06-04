Judge Barred Deportation of Terrorist’s Family

Federal Biden judge Gordon Gallagher on Wednesday blocked President Trump from deporting the family of the Egyptian terrorist who firebombed more than 12 Jewish people innocently gathered in Boulder, Colorado for a walk for the hostages.

He temporarily blocked the deportation of Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife and five children. They could be terrorists for all we know.

Reportedly, they are here on visas which expired. Allegedly, they were targeted for removal. We wouldn’t want to lose them.

Soliman is facing multiple counts of attempted murder and a federal hate crimes charge for the attack Sunday. It left wounded more than a dozen people who were at a walk supporting Israeli hostages, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Bloomberg News reporter Zoe Tillman has been following the story.

A Colorado federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump admin. from deporting the family of the man charged with fire-bombing 12 people at an event in support of Israeli hostages — wife and children were taken into custody by immigration authorities (following NYT report on… pic.twitter.com/4ozQhD7ESE — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 4, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said ICE took Soliman’s family into custody and officials were processing the family members for expedited removal.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas.), the former chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee said he expected the family to be deported this week.

Democrat activist judges are now in charge of terrorists and their families. There isn’t anything they won’t interfere with.

Judge Gallagher said the administration can’t deport the family unless he or a court of appeals rules they can. KFOR is still pretending there are only 11 million illegal aliens in the country after four years of open borders. These leftists are and their media are bald-faced liars.

Four of the children are minors and one is 18, slated to attend college.

MEMRI has tapes of the jihadist.

This is what we’re dealing with: In his own words, terrorist Mohamed Soliman declared: “I say to my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers, my people:

I attest before Allah and before you that Allah, His Messenger, and Jihad for Allah’s sake are more beloved to me than you… pic.twitter.com/fxKGBdyI1g — Jews Fight Back (@JewsFightBack) June 4, 2025

In case you didn’t see him in action:

Terror strikes Boulder, Colorado, as an Egyptian Muslim illegally living in the U.S. firebombs a peaceful Jewish march, burning 12, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor. After planning for a year to “kill all Zionist people,” Mohamed Soliman, disguised as a gardener,… pic.twitter.com/BcSBsKs9u1 — Real Life Network (@Real_life_Net) June 3, 2025

