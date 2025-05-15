Clown World Visits the Woke Morality of Mutants & Nincompoops

For years, the left basically banned the use of the word “moral,” and claimed everything is relative since no one can decide a person’s morality. They have replaced that with their own definition of morality based on relativism. The left has made everything relative, but without an agreement on where the red lines must be drawn – objective truth – the country will devolve into paganism.

Everything Is Relative

This is the dark clown world of the wokes

Relativism leaves us vulnerable to bad ideas, such as the idea that no one is ever to blame or no one can get an award for doing a better job than someone else. There can be no evil if everything is relative and there are no objective constants. And you can’t improve your morality if everything is relative; morals can change, but never get better. You can’t be tolerant in a relative society because pushing tolerance means you’re forcing your beliefs on others.

Merit doesn’t exist for wokes.

Morality is common sense, and it’s logical. Nothing about relativism is logical.

The Relativists

Black lives are not under threat, but the pastor in the first clip is spreading that narrative as if it were fact. Statistics do not prove that, but she has decided it’s a fact because she goes by her feelings.

The pastor believes in abortion. She doesn’t seem to think there is a point at which it is murder, like when a baby is fully developed and inches from birth.

How much of the gender ideology does she espouse? She seems to believe trans women are women because she has taken a scientific fact and made it into a matter of relativity. Women are whatever people think they are.

She says in the clip, “Women and those who can bear children should make the decisions that they, their doctor, and their gut believe is best for them.” Killing the unborn is relative.

The pastor supports people coming illegally, and that is very damaging to a country. It’s another leftist tenet. It’s the right thing, even if they are criminals, terrorists, child rapists, and freeloaders.

The pastor is backing the new religion of the left. How do we get these people in religion?

Gross pagan mutants need to shut the hell up. https://t.co/sFNBhvw9cu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 15, 2025

The next woke believes white people should be made to suffer for the sins of their forebears. There is no injustice for the black South Africans to punish innocent white South Africans. To think otherwise makes a person a far-right zealot in his mind.

Rick Stengel on MSNBC says white Afrikaners should be punished for the sins of their forebears. The notion of collective guilt is, ultimately, a theological notion that rests on nothing other than a determination to punish your enemies forever. pic.twitter.com/rjZUeWEIab — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 15, 2025

White South African murdered in his home, his fiancée gang raped by 6 men. Remember, this is ongoing! This is what the ‘Kill the Boer’ chants lead to! pic.twitter.com/iL2Erq2bq5 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 14, 2025

Episcopal Church Bishop Sean Rowe says his church won’t assist in resettling White South African refugees fleeing persecution because they have a “long commitment to racial justice and reconciliation” and “it’s not in line with anything we’re about.”pic.twitter.com/0Lu8MwORxl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

Summer Lee’s relative morality makes no sense at all. It’s completely illogical. She believes white Americans, who never had slaves, have a moral and legal obligation to pay off black people, who were never slaves.

She’s a relativist, but you can’t be a relativist if you force moral beliefs on others.

BREAKING NEWS – Representative Summer Lee has put forth a resolution that would require Americans to contribute ‘trillions’ in taxpayer money for reparations to the Black community. Lee describes this initiative as a’moral and legal duty’for White Americans pic.twitter.com/7kNWBrdgJh — Sandy (@SD73660) May 14, 2025

Relativists exonerate criminals, but then inflict punishments on those who speak against the people they protect. Relativism can’t work.

⁦@GBNEWS⁩..Debate on prisons..early release of rapists & murderers ⁦@UKLabour⁩ .. yet

lock up people for .. ill thought through tweets with no criminal records ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8YAAr0IvRf — Baroness Foster DBE #FreeTheHostages❤️ (@jfoster2019) May 14, 2025

