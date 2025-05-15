CNN Is Upset That Tariffs Won’t Be Passed on to the Consumer

CNN is upset that GM isn’t upset about the tariffs and has promised to take the losses off its profit and not pass them on to the consumers. The CNN panelists responded to the news with mockery, disbelief, and snickering.

Rough Transcript

Panelist 1: “Dow Jones is all up today. They’ve recovered everything they lost since Liberation Day. Things are actually going really, really well.

“This whole thing about GM, the CEO (Mary Barra), saying that there is going to be a $5 billion cost to the tariffs. But she also said something very important. She (Mary Barra) said this will not be passed on to the consumer.”

Host: “So, where is it going to come from? You might wonder.”

Panelist 1: “Well, they brought down their projections. She said none of it will be passed on to the consumer, that this will come out of the profits. They projected 14 billion in profits. They’re taking that projection down to 10 billion. This is what we want. We want tariffs. So you want manufacturing. We want the billionaires to pay their fair share, and we want the cost not to be passed on. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

Host: Let me just, let me just try to understand this. So GM’s profits will decrease, probably significantly, as a result of this. Let’s take that.”

Panelist 1: “I’m telling you what they said. I’m just saying.”

Host: “Okay, let’s, what do you think is going to happen when GM’s profits suddenly drop? What will happen to GM and the people that work there?”

Panelist 1: “The CEO herself, Mary Barra, thanked President Trump for this, because she is a patriot, and she understands the situation we’re in with China.”

The host sarcastically asked what happens when the shareholders see their profits drop.

Panelist 1: “Somebody had to do something. The corporation is going to take less money.”

Host: Shareholders would like to have a word.

The CNN panel kept interrupting to make negative comments while attempting to dispute the good news.

Panelist 2: “They’re going to eat the profits out of the sickness, Democrats suddenly being so pro-Corporation, because what’s bad for the corporation is going to be bad for the worker.

“Now look, I couldn’t care less about any of the corporations or people. …”

Watch:

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email