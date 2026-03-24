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Home Clown World Clown World’s Sen. Booker Is Angry ICE Cleared Up the Airports

Clown World’s Sen. Booker Is Angry ICE Cleared Up the Airports

By
M Dowling
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ICE arrived at numerous major airports throughout the country today, and did a masterful job of turning the disastrous chaos and long lines into a smooth-running ship. Several Clown World Democrats expected them to kill people because they’re clowns. Cory Booker, aka Spartacus, made the best clown speech, and we’re happy to recognize him. Way to go, Spartacus. You can hear a clip of it below.

Atlanta was a disaster this morning, and after several hours, ICE helped TSA clear the lines. Before the day was out, people only waited 45 minutes instead of hours.

Southwest Florida is also cleared out.

Minneapolis is looking good.

Booker claims ICE agents burst into schools and churches, which is a lie. Lying is something we like to see in our clowns.

It’s not just Booker. Clown World’s Stolen Valor Senator Blumenthal said agents would shoot and kill people.

This loon also predicted ICE would kill people.

President Trump thought outside of the box and it worked. What ICE did was help TSA get the lines moving safely and securely. That’s what normal people expected would happen.

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