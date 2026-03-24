Clown World’s Sen. Booker Is Angry ICE Cleared Up the Airports

ICE arrived at numerous major airports throughout the country today, and did a masterful job of turning the disastrous chaos and long lines into a smooth-running ship. Several Clown World Democrats expected them to kill people because they’re clowns. Cory Booker, aka Spartacus, made the best clown speech, and we’re happy to recognize him. Way to go, Spartacus. You can hear a clip of it below.

Atlanta was a disaster this morning, and after several hours, ICE helped TSA clear the lines. Before the day was out, people only waited 45 minutes instead of hours.

ICE just fixed Atlanta’s airport in a matter of hours. pic.twitter.com/Cf3vU9aBBP — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 23, 2026

Southwest Florida is also cleared out.

🚨 HOLY CRAP!! ICE has helped totally CLEAR OUT the TSA lines at Southwest Florida Airport “This morning, travelers experienced a wait time, but since I got here, the lines are moving SMOOTH.” “COMPLETELY empty!” Our reporter has been inside and the place is CRAWLING with ICE… pic.twitter.com/5M5joHfokZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

Minneapolis is looking good.

You can’t make this stuff up!! ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes! Called it!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cpeD9hC45q — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 23, 2026

Booker claims ICE agents burst into schools and churches, which is a lie. Lying is something we like to see in our clowns.

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Cory Booker erupts in an unhinged fit of rage after ICE helps clear out TSA lines for Americans “He takes the agency bursting into schools and churches and bringing them to our airports!! Under the lie it will help!! It’s an OUTRAGE.” It has PROVABLY helped 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4isNz3suGw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

It’s not just Booker. Clown World’s Stolen Valor Senator Blumenthal said agents would shoot and kill people.

🚨 WTF?! A sitting Democrat Senator, Richard Blumenthal, says ICE agents are going to be SHOOTING AND KlLLING FAMILIES when they’re deployed to airports tomorrow This rhetoric is meant to TERRORIZE innocent Americans for political gain You’re a sick, evil POS, @SenBlumenthal pic.twitter.com/HCh0U4plHb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2026

This loon also predicted ICE would kill people.

JEFFRIES: I.C.E. AT AIRPORTS COULD “BRUTALIZE OR… KILL” TRAVELERS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “The last thing that the American people need are for untrained I.C.E. agents to be deployed at airports all across the country — potentially to brutalize or in some instances kill them.” pic.twitter.com/4DtduXhAcD — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) March 23, 2026

President Trump thought outside of the box and it worked. What ICE did was help TSA get the lines moving safely and securely. That’s what normal people expected would happen.