El Salvador Charges Africans and Indians a Big Fee to Fly in

Starting on October 23, 2023, President Bukele had a new airport policy targeting nationals from 57 countries, including all African nations and India. He imposes a charge exceeding $1,000. The Salvadoran government frames this fee as essential for funding the modernization and enhancement of services at El Salvador International Airport (SAL). It seems to be causing new outrage online.

It is driving some angst online again, as if it is something new, but it’s not new. The obvious reason is to deter Africans and Indians from using El Salvador as a migration point to the USA. Airlines are responsible for collecting the fee before allowing passengers to board. The total charge, including a 13% tax, is $1,130 USD.

Bukele has expressed concerns about “irregular migration.” Some feared a reduction in tourism and economic isolation.

Bukele said it’s for a state-of-the-art airport. However, it interrupts or alters the free migration.

🇸🇻 Man complains that Indians are being charged over $1,000 to enter El Salvador by air. President Nayib Bukele introduced the fee in 2023 for Indians and passport holders from over 50 countries, mostly African, to clamp down on El Salvador being used by illegals heading to the… pic.twitter.com/Fz0vWvlz65 — The National Pulse (@TheNatPulse) March 23, 2026

According to Pew Research, after Mexico, in 2022 alone, these are the countries with the highest numbers of illegal entries in 2022:

El Salvador 750,000

India 725,000

Guatemala 625,000

Honduras 525,000