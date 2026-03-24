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Home Home El Salvador Charges Africans and Indians a Big Fee to Fly in

El Salvador Charges Africans and Indians a Big Fee to Fly in

By
M Dowling
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1
36

Starting on October 23, 2023, President Bukele had a new airport policy targeting nationals from 57 countries, including all African nations and India. He imposes a charge exceeding $1,000. The Salvadoran government frames this fee as essential for funding the modernization and enhancement of services at El Salvador International Airport (SAL). It seems to be causing new outrage online.

It is driving some angst online again, as if it is something new, but it’s not new. The obvious reason is to deter Africans and Indians from using El Salvador as a migration point to the USA. Airlines are responsible for collecting the fee before allowing passengers to board. The total charge, including a 13% tax, is $1,130 USD.

Bukele has expressed concerns about “irregular migration.” Some feared a reduction in tourism and economic isolation.

Bukele said it’s for a state-of-the-art airport. However, it interrupts or alters the free migration.

According to Pew Research, after Mexico, in 2022 alone, these are the countries with the highest numbers of illegal entries in 2022:

El Salvador 750,000
India 725,000
Guatemala 625,000
Honduras 525,000

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