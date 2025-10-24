CNN Compares White House Renovation to a WWII Bombing

CNN, the Communist News Network, is suggesting donors to the White House renovation, which they call a demolition, are unworthy. They should just say thank you instead.

Yesterday, they claimed that 123 years of history was reduced to rubble. It’s more like 80 years of nothing. First Ladies would hang out there, and a few had a desk in the East Wing.

Anderson Cooper compared the renovation to a World War II bombing, and the Grand Throne Room of the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg. Naturally, they got the Russians in there. He also complained about the cost, which is still less than Obama’s basketball court and is paid for by donors.

Cooper found it distasteful that the President wants it, suggesting it’s only a vanity project.

Suggesting Donors Are Up to No Good

The CNN article says the donors are all big corporations and friends of Trump as if that makes them bad out of the gate. CNN added they are tied to crypto, insinuating something evil is involved.

The propaganda outlet noted that Google only gave $22 million to settle a lawsuit for illegally silencing President Trump in 2021.

The Adelsons gave and made their fortune in casinos, and they want to strengthen Israel so they are suspect. Altria sells tobacco and Amazon made money off government contracts. Apple was exempted from tariffs.

And it goes on in the same vein. It sounds like they want to get him for pay-for-play or some crime, which will be difficult since it’s going to the people’s house.

Donors, and President Trump, of course.

Hakeem is going to have them arrested for donating to improve the White House.