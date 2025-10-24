The UK Takes a Dark Turn to Force Digital IDs on Brits

The UK is conning people over the Digital ID. Keir Starmer is launching the pilot for it and never bothered to put it to a vote or pass it through Parliament. He is going to shove it down the Brits throats by charging 85 pounds every time a person has to prove one’s identity.

It’s a tag with your biometrics, like what they do to cattle.

Considering the Possibilities

The ministers in the UK are already saying – and it’s on their website – that you will need a Digital ID to work, rent, handle finances, education, childcare, voting. They want it to be in every aspect of people’s lives.

The can use it to control vaccinations, travel, energy use, use of the Internet. They have already shown that they don’t like free speech, and they could start penalizing with the help of Digital IDs. If they want to implement a credit system and force Marxist equity, a Digital ID will help make it happen. Should they decide on Global Citizenship, the IDs are in place for it.

It’s about control. It’s also a hacker’s dream because everything in a person’s life will be tied to that one ID. Centralizing all of one’s data is a cybersecurity threat.

Big Governments do a terrible job with things like this. You don’t want Big Government to have this power.