CNN Issues a Disclosure After Katie Porter Slanders Fellow Democrats

Gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter, a very unlikable person, blamed her fellow Democratic candidate, Tom Steyer, for releasing the video of her abusing an employee. She did it WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. He has denied it. She also slandered her other Democrat competitor, Xavier Becerra, suggesting he was going to be indicted and hauled off to prison. He said he is innocent.

Here are the two segments where Porter made the claims that even CNN had to push back on. @katieporterca you might want to drop out and forget about holding any office especially if your allies in the news are DEMOLISHING your incessant screeds. Dipsht. https://t.co/kv3F5SUnAl pic.twitter.com/GVcBzfuL8M — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 11, 2026

Katie’s Ex-Husband Exposes Her

Speaking to the New York Post, her ex-husband Matthew Hoffman, 50, said Porter, 51, is a “master manipulator.” He said that she is the kind of person who makes it “hard to like politics.” Matthew Hoffman, 50, told The Post the hothead is a bad choice to run the deep blue state. Referring to video clips that exposed Porter’s volatile temper and hostile treatment of staffers and journalists, he said, “It’s about time” they came out.

Hoffman went through a bitter divorce with Porter in 2013. He claims that the former law professor would be a terrible choice for governor since she can’t get along with others. “The amount of staff she goes through. The horrible things that she says [about others]… those aren’t fabrications,” Hoffman said.

So, that’s a wrap. CNN added a disclosure at the end. Katie was that bad.

Large Katie, who poured boiling potatoes on her ex-husband’s head, is cursing at one of her employees in this clip. She uses the “F” word. She’s a mean girl.

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