Percentage of Americans Owning Guns in 2026

The U.S. has more armed civilians than most countries’ military. But have you ever wondered how many Americans are actually armed? Ammo.com was curious and decided to write a report about it! The truth is that less than half of Americans report owning guns in 2026, but there’s more to the story.

If you’re in a hurry, here are the report highlights:

Over 60% of those living in Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska own guns.

Nationwide, gun ownership has remained stable: between 30% and 32% since 2000.

since 2000. Americans aged 50 to 64 report the highest ownership rate at 37%, though rates vary by survey.

Understanding gun ownership in the U.S. is really interesting. The full report is on this link.