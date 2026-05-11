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Home Column Percentage of Americans Owning Guns in 2026

Percentage of Americans Owning Guns in 2026

By
Sam Jacobs
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0
231

The U.S. has more armed civilians than most countries’ military. But have you ever wondered how many Americans are actually armed? Ammo.com was curious and decided to write a report about it! The truth is that less than half of Americans report owning guns in 2026, but there’s more to the story.

If you’re in a hurry, here are the report highlights:

  • Over 60% of those living in Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska own guns.
  • Nationwide, gun ownership has remained stable: between 30% and 32% since 2000.
  • Americans aged 50 to 64 report the highest ownership rate at 37%, though rates vary by survey. 

Understanding gun ownership in the U.S. is really interesting. The full report is on this link.

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