Columbia Settles the Antisemitism/DEI Case with the US Government for $221M

The White House announced a $221 million settlement in the Columbia University antisemitism case.

The administration called it the largest antisemitism-related settlement in U.S. history; Columbia confirmed the dollar amounts, but did not characterize the deal that way.

Columbia University said they reached an agreement with the United States Government to resolve multiple federal agency investigations into alleged violations of federal anti-discrimination laws. As part of the resolution, Columbia will pay a $200 million settlement over three years to the federal government. In addition, the University has agreed to settle investigations brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for $21 million.

The agreement preserves Columbia’s autonomy and authority over faculty hiring, admissions, and academic decision-making. However, they will be monitored.

Under today’s agreement, a vast majority of the federal grants which were terminated or paused in March 2025 will be reinstated, and Columbia’s access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored.

It also codifies a set of reforms Columbia announced publicly on March 21, 2025, which included enhancements to campus safety, changes to disciplinary processes, and renewed efforts to foster an inclusive and respectful learning environment. While Columbia does not admit to wrongdoing with this resolution agreement, the institution’s leaders have recognized, repeatedly, that Jewish students and faculty have experienced painful, unacceptable incidents, and that reform was and is needed.

