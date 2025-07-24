According to a major international financial body, the WEF’s 2017/2018 Global Competitiveness Report shows they rigged data to make Brexit look like a failure.

Klaus Schwab, 87, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is alleged to have asked staff to lower the UK’s standing in a table ranking countries’ economic productivity, the Financial Times reported.

The leak came from the Swiss newpaper SonntagsZeitung.

The UK’s standing increased from seventh to fourth. But instead the final table showed Britain falling one position to eight” place. “Brexit… will by definition weaken the UK’s markets component,” the report said.

It is alleged the reason for the supposed revised ranking was a direct intervention from Mr. Schwab.

The Swiss newspaper reported that he wrote to staff to say that the UK “must not see any improvement” as such results would be “exploited by the Brexit camp” to claim the UK’s departure from the EU was a success.

Mr. Schwab is also accused of submitting personal expenses to the tune of £835,000 that was not sufficiently linked to his duties at the WEF, where he stood down as chairman in April this year.

Additionally there are claims that he made inappropriate remarks to younger members of staff.

Wha a shocker. Who would suspect a man who is trying to take over the world is also rigging UK standings?

