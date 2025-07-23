Columbia U Finally Disciplined 70 Radical Students

Columbia University, the once prestigious university, announced on Tuesday that it is disciplining more than 70 students over anti-Israel protests that took over Butler Library on the New York City campus earlier this year and during Alumni Weekend last spring.

There are many more who should have been disciplined for all that went on for over a year.

The disciplinary action came as the university seeks to work with the Trump administration, which in March accused the school of “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

They want their funding back. They charge nearly a $100,000 a year tuition, why do they need taxpayer dollars? They need a thorough audit and some belt tightening.

Most of the disciplined students received two-year suspensions or expulsions in the first punishments meted out by the university’s Provost’s Office. The Trump administration is withholding $400 million in federal grants from the university.

Hopefully, those who were suspended never come back.

Columbia and the administration have been trying to work out a deal to restore the funding.

Democrats are now nothing more than a radical far-left party. Everything they touch is in ruins. The party must shed their progressives to save this country. Stop letting lunatics like Omar Fateh, AOC, Zohran Mandani, and other Democrat Socialists run as Democrats. Bring back the Democrat Party.

As this next poster writes:

This is what the downfall of the United States looks like.

Mahmoud Khalil is a Syrian national who came to this country on a student visa to study at the once prestigious Columbia University.

He repaid our kindness by:

1. Leading an organization calling for the “eradication of Western civilization.”

2. Handing out pamphlets in support of terrorist groups that have the blood of Americans on their hands

3. Encouraging students to riot, vandalize, and diminish educational opportunities for his classmates.

He is now on Capitol Hill meeting with Democratic lawmakers.

Our student visa system and immigration laws are so deeply broken.

We need far less Mahmoud Khalil’s in our country desecrating our flag and far more UNC frat boys defending it.

DEI is destroying the United States and it is in violation of the US Constitution.