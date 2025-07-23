Horrible Post-Birth Abortion Story: Baby Left to Die, Just Don’t Kill the Smelts

By
M Dowling
-
3
39

When you deprive a baby born alive of life saving care, that is murder. If you did it to an adult, you’d be charged in most states. So, it shouldn’t be any different for babies. However, in California, a surrogate mother found out that she couldn’t save the baby boy’s life.

In California, as long as you don’t kill the smelts, you’re fine.

The surrogate mother for a homosexual couple found out that she had breast cancer. She held off on cancer treatment until the baby was viable at 25 weeks to begin treatment. Actually, babies can survive at 22 weeks.

The couple who bought the baby were able to demand the boy not receive care since once the child is born, he is their property.

The surrogate mother offered to adopt the baby but they demanded his death.

Apparently, you’re not allowed to call them murderers because they say it could have been the fault of the DNA contributor.

These two would-be parents only wanted a perfect baby, and really have no business being parents. Some day, they might have to answer to God for it. Maybe sooner.

I don’t see surrogacy as wrong, but the California law is evil.

Cap
Cap
56 minutes ago

Sad and horrifying. A prime example how little life is valued in this country.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

Not only was the baby murdered but….. The mother was treated like dirt by two homosexuals and with the approval of far left California. But democrats tell us with a straight face that they are the ones defending women’s right while Trump has set women’s rights back 50 years. The CDC must officially declare leftism a mental disease. Leftism is… Read more »

Juniper Alaia
Juniper Alaia
1 hour ago

Last edited 1 hour ago by Juniper Alaia
