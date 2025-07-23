Horrible Post-Birth Abortion Story: Baby Left to Die, Just Don’t Kill the Smelts

When you deprive a baby born alive of life saving care, that is murder. If you did it to an adult, you’d be charged in most states. So, it shouldn’t be any different for babies. However, in California, a surrogate mother found out that she couldn’t save the baby boy’s life.

In California, as long as you don’t kill the smelts, you’re fine.

The surrogate mother for a homosexual couple found out that she had breast cancer. She held off on cancer treatment until the baby was viable at 25 weeks to begin treatment. Actually, babies can survive at 22 weeks.

The couple who bought the baby were able to demand the boy not receive care since once the child is born, he is their property.

The surrogate mother offered to adopt the baby but they demanded his death.

Apparently, you’re not allowed to call them murderers because they say it could have been the fault of the DNA contributor.

These two would-be parents only wanted a perfect baby, and really have no business being parents. Some day, they might have to answer to God for it. Maybe sooner.

While pregnant, Brittney received a breast cancer diagnosis & decided to deliver the baby early at 25 weeks so she could receive chemo treatment while giving the child a possible chance of survival. She said her thought was, “I want to keep this baby safe & bring it earthside.” — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 18, 2023

When Brittney refused to kill the baby, they threatened legal action. When she offered to adopt the child, they demanded a death certificate. Brittney has described her experience as a surrogate as feeling like “a rented-out uterus.” — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 18, 2023

While it appears Brittney tried to protect this child in the womb, her participation in surrogacy played a partial role in the ultimate death of this little boy. From his moment of conception, he was stripped of his fundamental rights & treated as a product that could be… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 18, 2023

I don’t see surrogacy as wrong, but the California law is evil.