Comey Is Charged With Days Left on the Statute of Limitations -Updated

The article is updated with comments from President Trump, Mike Davis, and Jim Comey.

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Thursday on two counts, a US official told CBS News.

The left-wing media describes it as Trump’s effort to prosecute his political enemies. I see it as accountability.

Comey will face federal charges of giving false statements and obstruction of justice, according to CNN’s sources.

CNN reports that attorney general Pam Bondi has misgivings.

The investigation into Comey focused on whether he make false statements during his Sept. 30, 2020, congressional testimony. The testimony related to the 2016 Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

That charge carries a five-year statute of limitations. It gives prosecutors until Tuesday to impanel a federal grand jury, present their case and secure an indictment before the deadline expires.

“Yeah, I would say to James Comey, ‘lawyer up, buddy.’ Because, as they say on the Democrat side, nobody is above the law.” On Thursday’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,“ Mike Davis, founder and president of The Article III Project, reacted to former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment.… pic.twitter.com/8wg4CdrCSU — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 26, 2025

Prosecutors Recommend Not Prosecuting

ABC News reported Wednesday that a group of prosecutors gave acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan a “detailed memo” recommending she decline to bring perjury and obstruction charges against Comey. She is a former Trump defense lawyer installed last week as acting head of the Eastern District of Virginia.

They noted that a months-long investigation into Comey’s remarks, launched earlier this year, failed to establish probable cause for a crime.

They also reportedly reminded Halligan that DOJ guidelines generally bar prosecutors from filing charges unless they can show the individual is “more likely than not to be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by an unbiased trier of fact and that the conviction will be upheld on appeal.”

Halligan, however, is free to override their concerns, despite any internal pushback the decision might cause.

It’s a Difficult Case

Perjury is a “very difficult crime for DOJ to prove,” John Fishwick, the former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, told Fox News Digital.

It means prosecutors must not only prove the statement was false, but also that the defendant knew it was false at the time. “Because of the difficulty of proof, it is not often pursued,” Fishwick said.

There could also be internal resistance from career federal prosecutors. They may refuse to present the case.

Dear @Comey: This is just your first trial. There will be more than one. https://t.co/lmlm6DDR1b — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) September 26, 2025

President Trump responded:

JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

