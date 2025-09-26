U.S. GDP Growth Revised to 3.8% in Q2, Fastest in Nearly Two Years

President Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Great Numbers came out today on the Economy (3.8%!), and the SUCCESS we are having, but our Interest Rates are too high! If it weren’t for Jerome “Too Late” Powell, we would be at 2% right now, and in the process of balancing our budget. The good news is that we’re powering through his Incompetence, and we’ll soon be doing, as a Country, better than we have ever done before!

A solid revision on Quarter 2 shows the GDP is 3.8%. The momentum is moving in favor of better growth. It’s happening in the private side and in numerous areas, not only AI. Inflation is stable. Consumer spending is strong. Durable goods are up 2.9%. Imports are down as expected.