Comey Warns of “Grave Danger” Since His Daughter Was Fired

Disgraced James Comey, who was fired for cause, is upset that his daughter Maurene Comey was fired. He thinks we’re all in “grave danger” because of her dismissal, adding it was without cause. However, some believe she blocked the Epstein files that are under seal.

Also, Maurene appeared to damage the Diddy trial by over prosecuting him. A judge dropped the trafficking charges after she said she couldn’t prove them.

And, she is the daughter of the man who promoted “86 47.”

          
Saltherring
Saltherring
2 minutes ago

As a fired federal prosecutor, will Maurene still be able to visit her daddy while he serves his life sentence in Leavenworth? Perhaps she can even say HI to Uncle Brennan, Uncle Crapper and Aunt Hellary while she’s there?

