Comey Warns of “Grave Danger” Since His Daughter Was Fired

Disgraced James Comey, who was fired for cause, is upset that his daughter Maurene Comey was fired. He thinks we’re all in “grave danger” because of her dismissal, adding it was without cause. However, some believe she blocked the Epstein files that are under seal.
Also, Maurene appeared to damage the Diddy trial by over prosecuting him. A judge dropped the trafficking charges after she said she couldn’t prove them.
And, she is the daughter of the man who promoted “86 47.”
Here’s the full video from James Comey, where he reads a letter that he says his daughter Maurene wrote.
His whole family is a criminal enterprise comprised of evil pathological liars.
Don’t believe anything he or they say.
He and they belong in jail.
They’re all traitors. pic.twitter.com/7Le3xvi8HP
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025
As a fired federal prosecutor, will Maurene still be able to visit her daddy while he serves his life sentence in Leavenworth? Perhaps she can even say HI to Uncle Brennan, Uncle Crapper and Aunt Hellary while she’s there?