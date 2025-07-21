Comey Warns of “Grave Danger” Since His Daughter Was Fired

Disgraced James Comey, who was fired for cause, is upset that his daughter Maurene Comey was fired. He thinks we’re all in “grave danger” because of her dismissal, adding it was without cause. However, some believe she blocked the Epstein files that are under seal.

Also, Maurene appeared to damage the Diddy trial by over prosecuting him. A judge dropped the trafficking charges after she said she couldn’t prove them.

And, she is the daughter of the man who promoted “86 47.”