Psycho Drove His Car Into 36 People, Has Multiple Arrests, Still He Was Free

As reported, a psycho drove into a crowd of people outside The Vermont Hollywood nightclub around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday. The driver was 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez who had been kicked out of the club for being disruptive.

After the “deliberate” crash, the crowd beat him and someone shot him. Ramirez injured 36 people, some critically.

He is still in the hospital recovering, but potentially faces attempted murder charges and assault with a deadly weapon.

Video footage after the crash showed blood on the street and injured patrons sprawled on the pavement as first responders provided aid, with some victims carried away on stretchers. Police cordoned off the area as investigators worked to piece together the sequence of events.

Another Psycho Who Should Have Been in Prison

Ramirez has had at least 11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, KNBC reported.

In January 2022, he was charged with felony domestic battery and entered a not guilty plea.

That case remains open and he also has a pending DUI case, the police added, citing the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramirez was convicted of felony battery and sentenced in 2020 for attacking a man outside a Whole Foods grocery store in June 2019, KNBC reported Sunday. He was on parole at the time of Saturday’s crash, but it’s unclear whether it was in connection with the 2019 attack or another case.

They don’t know the motive, but one motive for a psycho could be getting kicked out of a nightclub.