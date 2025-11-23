Communist Predators Are Taking Our Children in Real Time

The hardcore left, now taking over the Democrat Party, are training America’s children to become radicals. They have been gradually doing it for decade. They’ve long since gone into the K-12 system, starting in the cities.

The schools have a lot of these predators.

If parents want to keep control over their child’s education, they have to question them every day. I had one English teacher indoctrinating the students. Teachers close the doors of the classroom and no one can be in there all the time checking on them. He told me straight up he was going to continue doing it.

When I went to one commie meeting, pretending I was one of them, two of the people were teaching children in the early grades and indoctrinating them. So, when Jesse Kelly says the public school system is the problem, he is probably right.

It’s not only one generation. This has gradually been happening, and the most logical party to bring this into existence is the Democrat Party.