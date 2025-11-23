Fifty of the 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic institution in Nigeria have escaped captivity. The children, aged between 10 and 18, reportedly made their individual escapes between Friday and Saturday.

However, the crisis continues for 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers who remain held by their kidnappers, according to the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the school’s proprietor. “We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents,” Yohanna said.

Gunman kidnapped the children from St. Mary’s School by an unknown mob of unnamed terrorists.

Nigeria has sent tactical squads and hunters to rescue the children in the largest single kidnapping yet. Most of the kidnappings and murders are of Christians, largely Catholics.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” the Yohanna said.

The Niger state attack happened four days after 25 schoolchildren were seized in similar circumstances in neighboring Kebbi state’s Maga town, which is 170 kilometers (106 miles) away.

Armed gangs of terrorists heavily infiltrated these remote communities.

The kidnapped children are often married off to fighters or used as bombers. Most are converted to Islam and made into sex slaves.

Only soulless monsters grab school children and their teachers.

The two formerly kidnapped and sexually assaulted women are now safe and hopeful thanks to their Western education.