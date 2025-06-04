Complaining About the BBB Deficit Is Complaining About Tax Cuts

Stephen Miller posted on X that people are confused about the Big, Beautiful Bill because the “lefty” CBO implied it increases spending. Miller said it does not. It makes the Trump tax cuts permanent. The bill cuts spending over $1.6 trillion. People who object to the deficit impact, are objecting to the original tax cuts.

“One of the bigger points of confusion on the BBB is spending vs tax cuts. The lefty CBO says extending the 2017 tax cuts (preventing their expiration) increases the deficit.

“Some critics have seen this figure and claimed or implied the bill increases “spending.”

“Even according to CBO, the bill cuts spending over $1.6 trillion. So when a libertarian (eg Rand) attacks the “deficit” impact of the bill they are attacking the tax cuts.

“Of course, honestly accounted, extending current tax rates has zero deficit impact which is why the bill, because of its spending cuts, reduces the deficit.”

Miller explains that this is not a general budget bill. It doesn’t have a single Democrat provision in it.

“A second major point of confusion is what’s actually in a reconciliation bill. It is not an appropriations bill, or a general budget bill. It provides no funding or authorization for 99%+ of the operations of government. It was written not by appropriators but some of the most conservative members of the House. It has not a single Democrat provision or vote. The bill has three principal sections: tax cuts, welfare reform, immigration and border security. It is a dream bill.”

The score Rand is citing is the size of the tax cut. The bill slashes spending almost $2 trillion. Also, why doesn’t Rand ever fight this hard to deport illegals? https://t.co/RNsrThguje — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2025

If we do separate bills, each would require 60 votes and Democrats kill it all.

For those saying do separate bills, each would then require 60 votes (needing Schumer) instead of 50. Reconciliation is a special process each fiscal year where you can make fiscal changes with 50 votes. That’s why BBB is the vehicle for tax cuts, deportations and welfare reform. https://t.co/Sn7iS53F5x — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2025

