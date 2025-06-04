The US Is Barreling Toward World War III

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a reporter who asked if President Trump was informed in advance of Ukraine’s attack on Russia. She said sternly, “He was not.”

President Trump cannot be pleased. Mr. Zelensky wants our money and weapons, but undermines the President by not warning or discussing it with him. Far more disturbing is US intelligence was very possibly used to plan and launch the attacks over the 18-month period. That would mean US intelligence isn’t telling President Trump or his Cabinet, including DNI Tulsi Gabbard, what is going on.

Perhaps the US wasn’t involved. However, the NY Times has published two extensive articles in the recent past explaining that US intel has been very involved. They also had to have known in advance.

Who in power has Zelensky’s ear?

Press Sec furiously confirms that Trump was NOT informed of Ukraine's drone attack beforehand. Based on how she answered that question, it's save to assume Trump is pissed too. I don't know what Trump is cooking up, but Zelensky is in hot water.

Imprison Lindsey Graham? Take His Passport Away?

Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Blumenthal were in Ukraine days ago spreading anti-Russian sentiments, and promoting the war.

On Sunday, following a visit to Kyiv with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Graham wrote on X, “Russia indiscriminately kills men, women and children. It’s time for the world to act decisively against Russia’s aggression by holding China and others accountable for buying cheap Russian oil that props up Putin’s war machine.”

President Trump is trying to calm this thing down and we have Graham and Zelensky dragging us into World War III. Bannon said, “Putin came back today and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and we’ll see who’s accountable in Ukraine and beyond. That’s a message to the United States.”

Jail Graham:

WOW: Steve Bannon just called for Lindsey Graham to be JAILED—or stopped at the border—for fueling war in Ukraine. The fireworks flew during a tense clash with Chris Cuomo over Graham's recent trip to Ukraine. Cuomo: "I don't understand how you could want to jail a U.S. Senator…

Zelensky’s dragging us into WWIII:

EXACTLY THIS! Steve Bannon: President Trump is trying to say let’s get to a ceasefire, put our weapons down, and talk peace & prosperity. We CAN’T have Lindsey Graham and Zelensky dragging us into a WWIII.

pic.twitter.com/JmtefXVfxu — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) June 3, 2025

Does Zelensky Have US Intel Trump Doesn’t Know About?

Ukraine is pushing for President Trump to sanction Russia after they blew up Russian jets deep inside Russia and tried to blow up the only bridge connecting Russia to Crimea. Launching these attacks without notifying President Trump is extremely aggressive and very anti-peace on the eve of peace negotiations.

It sounds like Zelensky has better contacts with US intelligence than the elected leadership. It is very likely US intelligence made the attack on Russian jets and the Kerch bridge possible. As an aside, Russia claims the bridge was not damaged.

Zelensky:

“I want to thank all Americans, all Europeans who support this approach of pressuring Russia into peace — it is extremely important,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday night.

“Putin does not change his behavior when he does not fear the consequences of his actions,” Zelenskyy added. “Russia must feel what war truly means. Russia must bear the losses from the war. They must really feel that continuing the war will have devastating consequences for them.”

Zelensky and Graham want insane 500% tariffs on anyone who buys oil from Russia. It would seriously hurt our allies, including India.

Ukraine says Russia has not responded to their offer of peace. iIf you’ve read it, you know it’s not a serious proposal. Zelensky wants all the land returned, including Crimea. He also insists on joining NATO, and complete restitution from Russia. Zelensky won’t broker any peace unless the US is in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the long-range strikes that have unsettled Trump continued. Ukraine’s air force reported 95 Russian drones launched into the country overnight, of which 61 were shot down or neutralized. Impacts were recorded in seven locations, the air force said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed seven Ukrainian drones overnight.

