Complete Incompetent Takes Over as Mayor of Seattle

Self-proclaimed socialist [communist] Katie Wilson lives off her rich New York parents at 43 years of age. She will be the next mayor of Seattle, overseeing a budget close to $9 billion. Her husband is an unemployed baker.

Breadlines are coming to Seattle:

Seattle’s new mayor Katie Wilson: "We will not allow grocery chains to close stores at will" pic.twitter.com/YQUpJyWy0H — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2025

They kept counting the ballots until Mayor Bruce Harrell lost the election. Cities are beginning to fall to communism. The new young Democrats coming up are communist fanatics, and actual Democrats are letting it happen by allowing them to run for office under the banner of the Democrat Party.

The Seattle election went down to the wire, with Wilson squeezing just enough votes to win and avoid an automatic recount.

Wilson secured her win by advocating for progressive proposals, including introducing city-run grocery stores and taxing the rich. She also vowed to “Trump-proof” the city.

“Yes, I am a socialist,” Wilson said earlier this year.

“I’m not out here waving a socialist flag, because I’m not a super ideological person. I’m also not sure that label will help me in the general election. But yes, I’m fine with being called a socialist,” she added.

How about communist? That’s what she really is.

Her background Is Lacking

The 43-year-old, who moved to Seattle in her 20s with her now-husband, admitted last month that she relies on her parents, both New York professors, to help with childcare expenses.

The money goes toward day care for Wilson’s 2-year-old, which costs $2,200 per month, she told KUOW.

She attended the elite University of Oxford in England only to drop out six weeks before graduation. She didn’t show much respect for her parent’s money.

Wilson will do poorly managing a $9 billion budget and managing anything. She is a great DEI though.