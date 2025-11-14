The Blaze Begins to Walk Back Their J6 Bomber Story

M Dowling
The Blaze’s gait report naming the suspect in the J6 bomber case seems to be unraveling. The story accused a Capitol Hill officer of executing the plan. The Blaze is editing the story five days after the fact instead of rewriting the story.

They didn’t flag the story. I think they are trying to avoid a major lawsuit and save what little credibility they have because they got it wrong. The Daily Wire put a dagger in their research. See the clips below.

If this was published with shoddy research, it reflects badly on all of us on the right and gives ammunition to the left. There seems to be a rash of erroneous and/or angry stories in the past weeks and it’s splitting the party apart at a time we are under attack by foreigners and far-left fake Democrats.

This angry reporting with inadequate evidence goes on all the time with Candace Owens. She keeps promising a bombshell, lets it die when it fails and moves on to the next one. Right now, she’s calling Israel a demonic nation. Some agree and others don’t, causing a divide. Then we have Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin fighting. Nick Fuentes keeps getting publicity and he’s just a hater who sometimes makes sense. Tucker’s in the middle of it all. I don’t care who is right or wrong and just want them to cool it. Although I would like to see Fuentes go away.

The US needs it all to stop.

Americans need evidence, not clicks.

However, Democrats are worse. They are all fighting as socialists and communists move to take over the party.

The Unraveling

The Blaze reported an incorrect story in August as well.

