The Blaze Begins to Walk Back Their J6 Bomber Story

The Blaze’s gait report naming the suspect in the J6 bomber case seems to be unraveling. The story accused a Capitol Hill officer of executing the plan. The Blaze is editing the story five days after the fact instead of rewriting the story.

They didn’t flag the story. I think they are trying to avoid a major lawsuit and save what little credibility they have because they got it wrong. The Daily Wire put a dagger in their research. See the clips below.

If this was published with shoddy research, it reflects badly on all of us on the right and gives ammunition to the left. There seems to be a rash of erroneous and/or angry stories in the past weeks and it’s splitting the party apart at a time we are under attack by foreigners and far-left fake Democrats.

Bizarrely, The Blaze has now added the Daily Wire’s reporting yesterday about the neighbor to their original story accusing the Capitol officer of being the pipe bomber from five days ago. Five days is a long time to add new info that isn’t a direct comment. Wouldn’t you just… https://t.co/NS0tuSIRiB pic.twitter.com/f1Z6bEkni4 — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) November 13, 2025

This angry reporting with inadequate evidence goes on all the time with Candace Owens. She keeps promising a bombshell, lets it die when it fails and moves on to the next one. Right now, she’s calling Israel a demonic nation. Some agree and others don’t, causing a divide. Then we have Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin fighting. Nick Fuentes keeps getting publicity and he’s just a hater who sometimes makes sense. Tucker’s in the middle of it all. I don’t care who is right or wrong and just want them to cool it. Although I would like to see Fuentes go away.

The US needs it all to stop.

Americans need evidence, not clicks.

However, Democrats are worse. They are all fighting as socialists and communists move to take over the party.

The Unraveling

The “gee what a coincidence!” angle of the Blaze bomber story continues to unravel. Kyle Seraphin, who is changing his story by the hour thanks to new disclosures (1st by me, then by Daily Wire yesterday) about Person of Interest 3. Seraphin gave the subject’s address to a… pic.twitter.com/eGBZMOZ7Ok — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 13, 2025

After listening to that clip, consider how fatal this is to Seraphin’s own false pipe bomb account: https://t.co/ZzJeFcjENi — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 14, 2025

The Blaze reported an incorrect story in August as well.