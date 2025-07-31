Congress Is Spending Money Faster Than Trump Can Bring Money In

Punchbowl News reported that the Senate is marking up defense and labor – HHS bills today.

GOP sources say 95 senators submitted over 11,000 earmark requests just for those two bills.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is marking up two fiscal year 2026 spending bills.

If they’re approved, as expected, these would be the seventh and eighth bills greenlighted by the panel, which is struggling to get back to regular order after Congress passed a long term CR in March, Punchbowl writes.

Business as usual is spending like drunken sailors.

You can see why Elon Musk was so frustrated. As he and Trump were trying to add billions to the economy and help the American people, these Senators are spending money outrageously on God knows what.

This is while we are $37 trillion in debt.

Without Congress reining in spending, all that Trump is doing will be for naught.