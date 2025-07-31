Credible Foreign Sources Implicate Soros’s Open Society in Russiagate

In a report at Fox News, credible foreign sources indicated the FBI and the Obama administration played a role in spreading the salacious Trump – Russia narrative, and this was before the bureau began the probe. Those foreign sources were tied to the George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. That is according to an explosive document including two hacked emails that was declassified Thursday morning.

THE APPENDIX

The appendix to Special Counsel John Durham’s report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee exposes what Chairman Chuck Grassley describes as “one of the biggest political scandals and cover ups in American history.”

CIA Director John Radcliffe, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi worked in coordination to declassify the material.

Fox News digital was briefed before the release on some of the appendix. They knew that the US intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the horrific Trump Russia collusion narrative before the Crossfire Hurricane probe was begun.

Bernardo Knew What Was Happening Before It Happened

A source told Fox News Digital that with the benefit of hindsight, it predicted the FBI’s next move “with alarming specificity.”

“The appendix shows the foreign sources were allegedly tied to George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. It said that Russian government actors in 2016 reportedly hacked emails from the Open Society Foundations. An author of two hacked emails was Leonard Bernardo, who was the Regional Director for Eurasia at The Open Society Foundations.

The hacked emails appear to be Bernardo’s, declared probably authenticate by the FBI personnel who reviewed them. Durham’s appendix states that in the emails it looks like the Clinton campaign, “might have wanted or expected the FBI or other agencies to aid the effort (“put more oil into the fire”) by commencing a formal investigation.

That is what happened.

The hacked emails:

“During the first stage of the campaign, due to lack of direct evidence, it was decided to disseminate the necessary information through the FBI-affiliated…technical structures… in particular, the CrowdStrike and ThreatConnect companies, from where the information would then be disseminated through leading U.S. publications,” Bernardo reportedly wrote in an email, per the appendix.

“The media analysis on the DNC hacking appears solid…. Julie (Clinton Campaign Advisor) says it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump. Now it is good for a post-convention bounce,” Bernardo allegedly wrote, per the appendix. “Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire.”

Another email reportedly from Bernardo states: “HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton) approved Julie’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections.”

“This should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level,” Bernardo continued, per the annex. “The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel manic since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledge the fact IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable.”

That is exactly what happened.

Grassley’s Comments

“Based on the Durham annex, the Obama FBI failed to adequately review and investigate intelligence reports showing the Clinton campaign may have been ginning up the fake Trump-Russia narrative for Clinton’s political gain, which was ultimately done through the Steele Dossier and other means,” Grassley said in a statement. “These intelligence reports and related records, whether true or false, were buried for years.”

Grassley said that “history will show that the Obama and Biden administration’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies were weaponized against President Trump.”

“This political weaponization has caused critical damage to our institutions and is one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history,” Grassley said. “The new Trump administration has a tremendous responsibility to the American people to fix the damage done and do so with maximum speed and transparency.”

