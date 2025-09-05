Cook’s Defense to Keep Her Fed Job: She Revealed Her Crimes

Lisa Cook is suing to contest her firing as a commissioner on the Board of Governors for her potential mortgage fraud. However, now Miss Cook is not only fired, she in danger of prosecution and imprisonment.

Cook allegedly committed fraud in three jurisdictions. The FBI is investigating her in those jurisdictions.

Grand juries will be or are considering indicting her for mortgage and wire fraud, federal felonies.

She claims she disclosed this to the administration and is not fireable. Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald, both lawyers, go over the whacky defense her attorney Abbe Lowell concocted. Even if that were a defense, she only listed the information. It is not a disclosure. he said.

Greenwald also notes that the media only talked about it being politically motivated and never mentioned her potential felonies. They left that out. There is an excerpt below, but it’s a very interesting clip, worth watching.

Greenwald found it bizarre that she risked her liberty to keep this job she feels is her right.

Watch:

Kelly explains:

“I suppose what they’re now saying [is] she disclosed. It’s the old Princess Bride. I do not think you know what that term means, because you look at the alleged disclosures that Abbe Lowell is citing, and he is saying in his motion… she can’t be fired over allegations of mortgage fraud because she already fessed up to discrepancies.

“This is New York Post reporting in her home loan paperwork. While she was being vetted by the Biden administration ahead of her confirmation in 2022: Abbe Lowell confirmed that Cook stated on a background check form, submitted as part of her vetting:

One, that the Michigan House, the one in Ann Arbor, was her primary residence and her Georgia condo was her second home.

Two, on another document, she listed both abodes as well as her Massachusetts condo as her present residence, while specifying the Michigan home was her current permanent residence, and the Cambridge condo was both a second home and a rental property.

“That’s what the evidence [is]. That she allegedly disclosed this to the Biden administration when vetted, Glenn.”

“That’s just listing your residences that from this. In defense of Team Biden, no one would have any idea that she allegedly committed mortgage fraud by claiming as primary residences, places that were not, or as secondary homes, places that were actually rent or rental properties. And so on. So this, even what they’re arguing in court to defend her that she allegedly disclosed, it is apparently a bunch of horse shit.”

Greenwald responds:

“You know, not only is it not a disclosure, it’s actually not even relevant to the claims. What constitutes mortgage fraud of the type that she’s accused of having committed is that you go into the bank and you make claims about what your primary residence is, because you get better rates on your mortgage, and you tell the bank something is your primary residence that, in fact, isn’t, or in her case, as she’s alleged to have done, you go in and you claim different residences as both being your primary residence, which by definition, under the law is impossible.

“The fact that she listed addresses and claimed that she lived in some and not others during her appointment process and her vetting process isn’t even remotely related to the question of whether the Biden administration knew or had reason to know that she lied to the banks.

“If, in fact, … that’s what she’s done.

“So I don’t even understand how this is even remotely a defense. Even if you were to assume that somehow, if you confess your lies to an administration that puts you in a job, and the next administration discovers those crimes, they can’t fire you because you’ve it’s like, you’ve got, like, some kind of pardon. Like, what would I tell you? Once I robbed the bank, and you make me, you know, like, head of an agency, and the next administration like, Hey, he robbed the bank. I don’t think he can belong. Oh, well, I confessed that?”