Sen. Tim Kaine’s Shocking Anti-Americanism at RFK’s Hearing

Catholic Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate, thinks our rights come from the Democrat Party, not God. According to Kaine, our rights to speech, earn a living, practice religion, protect ourselves from those who would harm us, a right to privacy, live and do what we want don’t come from God. The Declaration of Independence and our Constitution say otherwise.

Even if a person is an atheist, the inherent rights of every person still holds.

As an example, we can all agree that slavery was and is abhorrent. People cannot be property. It is because we have inherent rights and no one person has the right to exploit another person in that way. It goes well beyond laws. The laws must arise from our inherent rights, not from a party agenda or from social engineers.

It is the foundation of our government. Kaine said the opposite on Thursday.

Kaine, who has been in the Senate way too long, was a Soviet sympathizer who once cavorted with 1980s radicals in Latin America. He subscribed to Liberation Theology, and he believes our rights come from the government. Nothing has changed with him.

He said yesterday at RFK’s wild hearing:

“The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government, but come from the Creator. That’s what the Iranian government believes. So the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling,” Kaine said.

Watch:

At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Tim Kaine casually rebuked the foundation of the United States. This is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/mIYHWNmUC5 — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) September 3, 2025

Who We Are

The ideas and practices that led to the development of the American democratic republic originated with the ancient civilizations of Greece and Rome, the Protestant Reformation, and Gutenberg’s printing press. But the Enlightenment of 17th-century Europe had the most immediate impact on the framers of the United States Constitution.

The single most important influence that shaped the founding of the United States comes from John Locke. He was a 17th century Englishman who redefined the nature of government. In his Second Treatise of Government, Locke identified the basis of a legitimate government.

According to Locke, a ruler gains authority through the consent of the governed. The duty of that government is to protect the natural rights of the people, which Locke believed to include life, liberty, and property. If the government should fail to protect these rights, its citizens would have the right to overthrow that government. This idea deeply influenced Thomas Jefferson as he drafted the Declaration of Independence.

Ironically, the English political system provided the grist for the revolt of its own American colonies. For many centuries English monarchs had allowed restrictions to be placed on their ultimate power. The Magna Carta, written in 1215, established the kernel of limited government, or the belief that the monarch’s rule was not absolute.

Government should be kept small and is established to protect our inherent rights.

The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

Excerpt

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

The Constitution of the United States

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives. …

The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows…

The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, …

Read more here.