Could Foreigners Make Up One-Third of the US Population?

Some estimates of the foreign-born population in this country run as high as 130,000,000. That isn’t outlandish. We have had an open-door policy, innumerable ways to come in legally, or through a temporary entrance that becomes permanent; and then there are the people flying in who never leave. On top of that, we have anchor babies and chain migration. Americans have no clue how many anchor babies are living abroad. We also have millions of green card holders. Could one-third of our population be immigrants? It probably is possible. However, Pew Research pegs it at 53.3 million, which is 15% of the U.S. population, but it’s probably an underestimate because we haven’t a clue how many snuck into the country under Joe Biden and presidents before him, who found innumerable ways to open the gates; we also don’t count all the different possibilities.

We have quickly taken in massive numbers of people from communist, fascist, and Islamist countries, and they have no connection to the United States. We now have the uneducated and needy like never before. Many do assimilate and want to become Americans, but many don’t. Many don’t because Democrats keep telling them not to assimilate and not to learn the language. Some came to exploit or destroy us.

Mass migration disallows assimilation and destroys our unity as a free nation based on Judeo-Christian values.

The Judeo-Christian Values

The New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit voted 9-7 to uphold Texas Senate Bill 10, enacted last year, which requires a poster of the Ten Commandments to be displayed in a visible spot in every public elementary and secondary school classroom in the state. The reason is that this country was founded on Christian values rooted in Judaism, and that is what made this country great and united us. The values are centered on God. The country was founded on God, not the godless, corrupt state. It’s a historical fact, and, unless you’re a Stalinist, you shouldn’t want to erase history.

If you don’t believe in this God or any God, the values and the philosophy are worth keeping.

We don’t know how many people are here illegally because Democrats won’t let us count them. And then there are their children, like Hasan Piker, as one example of dangerous anchor baby.