SPLC: $70K to a Nazi as They Demonized Mainstream Christians

The Southern Poverty Law Center listed tneo-Nazi Paul Mullet as an extremist on their website, even as they gave him $70,000 to do his thing. All this while they were dehumanizing mainstream Christians.

SPLC members are self-appointed hate group hunters who pay the hate groups off. The right-wing hate groups aren’t plentiful enough, so they were probably trying to boost membership. If you donate to someone whose job it is to find hate groups, they will keep drumming up business in all kinds of ways.

It’s not likely Paul Mullet was an informant. He was constantly spreading hate.

This is what it says on the SPLC website:

Paul Mullet is a neo-Nazi and Christian Identity adherent with a long history of theft. He has been involved with the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and the Aryan Nations and formed the American National Socialist Party in 2010.

Since pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 1992, Mullet has found himself in prison several times. He joined Thom Robb’s Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in 1995 and later became involved with the Aryan Nations, a dangerous Christian Identity group with neo-Nazi leanings. After Aryan Nations founder Richard Butler died in 2004, the group dissolved into several splinter groups. Mullet led one of these factions from April 2009 to October 2010, when he ousted by Aryan Nations pastor Morris Gulett.

…

“Typical N—– Behavior and they want equal rights? Really is America that far gone that they can not see that you can take the n—– out of the jungle but not the jungle out of the n—–.” — Paul Mullet Web post on the American National Socialist Party forum, March 13, 2011.

He has been convicted of theft and fraud. This is the person they gave $70,000 to spend. He is a neo-Nazi.

A Quick History & the Mainstream Christians

In 2010, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) faced allegations of fraud and misuse of funds. The FBI was reportedly involved in investigating these claims, which included the use of paid informants to monitor extremist groups. The SPLC was accused of secretly funding right-wing extremist groups, which it denied, claiming it was merely tracking and exposing hate organizations. The FBI’s use of the SPLC as a source for investigative reports has been a point of contention, with some officials expressing concerns about the organization’s bias.

In 2011, the SPLC topped 1,000 alleged right-wing hate groups. They claimed the list was growing. They always presented it as the right-wing was dangerous and minimized the ever-growing communist and anarchist groups.

It wasn’t until March 2014 that the FBI ditched the SPLC as a source.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which has labeled several Washington, D.C.-based family organizations as “hate groups” for favoring traditional marriage, has been dumped as a “resource” by the FBI, a significant rejection of the influential legal group.

The elimination of the Center and the Anti-Defamation League from the FBI hate crime resource web page was not announced, but followed a demand from 15 family groups that the Justice Department stop steering people to the SPLC.

Also in March 2014, the SPLC alleged that the FBI still used them as a resource.

The Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Ala., insisted that the organization was still in a relationship with the Federal Bureau of Investigations after the Bureau had scrubbed it as a resource from its hate crimes website.

They had lists of hate groups, almost all mainstream Christian groups.

The SPLC was never a civil rights group.