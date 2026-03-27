CPAC Dallas Ballyhoos Impeachment Hearings

While attempting to rally the crowd, CPAC head Matt Schlapp asked, “How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” The audience erupted in cheers. Not expecting that response, he quickly switched gears: “No… that was the wrong answer.” He shot back—”Let’s try that again. How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” The crowd cheered again. They couldn’t take a hint. A bit asea, Schlapp joked about needing coffee for the attendees before pivoting to safety, asking about keeping the House majority.

Maybe they want to be communist Democrats then?

CPAC has always had a strong libertarian bent, along with conservatives, and it’s a confused organization.

Having Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Steve Bannon as a featured speaker after we discovered he betrayed Trump and hoped to overturn his government was a very significant step. CPAC just put itself back into the oblivion from which it came. Loyalty is a very important quality, And when the going got rough, they took off.

Are they going to vote for the Harris-AOC ticket and sell us all out? We put our money down on Trump. Don’t abandon him now. He has faults and makes mistakes, but he is trying to make America great again. That is obvious.

He has risked his life repeatedly for this country. That should mean something. When the going gets rough, you don’t put on your racing gear and head for the door.

That being said, President Trump has to end this war soon. He will lose all of us if he gets us into a prolonged engagement with soldiers’ lives lost. Ntnya here sees disaster.

@CPAC Trump betrayed us; no mass deportations, an unnecessary war with Iran, never-ending H1b Indians and Muslims flooding the country “legally”, taking over entire companies and cities. — nunya (@nunya88788772) March 27, 2026

Yet, Rep. Nancy Mace’s view is very understandable. Not everyone thinks putting troops on the ground is a good idea. No one wants to see one soldier die. Not one. We already lost 13.