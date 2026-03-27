Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud:

“Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America”

The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes.

“What are the legal remedies now that we know she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually build the case to actually get some justice for the American people?”

Vance also calls for a probe into Omar’s knowledge of rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota:

“She has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somali community.”

She came illegally and hates America. Omar said it is the worst country in the world. She should go home to Somalia. Ilhan Omar said she is only in Congress for Somalia. Let’s make her happy and send her home. As for money, she likely has plenty of it, having made millions from somewhere.

Get this terrorist sympathizer out of here. She has done enough damage/