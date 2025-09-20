Criminal Drug Addict Hunter Helped Decide Who Got Pardons

The criminal, troubled Biden son, Hunter, was involved in granting pardons. Allegedly, mentally crippled Joe Biden made all the final decisions. That’s not very reassuring.

The Oversight Committee, chaired by James Comer, is investigating the autopen scandal. Several Biden aides were subpoenaed.

Ex-Biden aide Jeff Zeints revealed some stunning information during his testimony on Thursday.

Over the summer, the New York Times reported that former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zeints approved pardons for Dr. Fauci and others on January 19. Biden allegedly kept his aides until 10 pm. People involved in the cya emails were Zeints, Mr. Siskel, Mr. Reed, and Ms. Feldman.

Zients was the last one to have his hands on the communications approving the autopen.

According to The New York Post, Zeints testified on Thursday that he called for a post-debate cognitive test and said Joe Biden’s memory got worse in office.

Zients, who declined to answer reporter questions, also told the House Oversight Committee that he told White House physician Kevin O’Connor that Biden should have “a full medical workup” — including a cognitive exam — after his disastrous June 27, 2024, debate performance, added the source.

They didn’t notice until the debate or was he just covering himself once it became so very obvious?

Zeints told congressional investigators that Hunter Biden was “directly involved” in pardons.

“Toward the end of the Biden administration, Hunter Biden was involved with the pardon discussions and attended a few meetings,” the source revealed of Zients’ comments, confirming prior reports about how much influence the first son exerted amid a firearms felony conviction and pleading guilty to tax evasion.

To recap, Hunter a drug addicted criminal helped with pardons.

A second source with knowledge of Zients’ transcribed Capitol Hill interview said Biden “valued input from a wide variety of advisors and experts” but always made “the final decisions” himself.

“Jeff had full confidence in President Biden’s ability to serve as president and is proud of what President Biden accomplished during his four years in office,” that source emphasized.

Pardons included violent and murderous criminals, and Department of Justice senior officials and aides in the West Wing were confused about whether Joe Biden approved them.

Opinion

I don’t know what the law allows, but they should all be rescinded.

It’s hard to believe this was allowed or is even legal. However, remember when they tried to get a pardon for Hunter for all past and even future crimes? The judge wouldn’t okay the deal. Anything goes with these people.

It’s hard to believe the insanity we just lived through, and harder to believe people would still vote for Democrats afte this.