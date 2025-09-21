Another Violent Democrat Shoots Up an ABC Affiliate After Kimmel’s Firing

Authorities in California say an ABC television station in Sacramento was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting on Friday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, responding officers observed at least three gunshots into a window of the building just after 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting despite the building being occupied.

Collin Rugg wrote:

The man who shot up the ABC affiliate in Sacramento following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, has been identified as Anibal Hernandez-Santana.

An X account that appears to belong to Hernandez-Santana is full of anti-Trump posts, as reported by Variety.

The man, 64, previously worked as a legislative director for the California Federation of Teachers, the outlet reported.

“The authoritarian oligarchy is now complete. CBS+ caving, big law firms in DC, the subservients FBI and AG, university presidents stepping down, fan boys SCOTUS, public radio, ICE goons. We are going to have to ‘fight like hell’…” the account that appears to belong to him posted in July.

Hernandez-Santana was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building.