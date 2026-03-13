Cuba Faces an Existential Threat & Is Possibly Surrendering

Cuba is in a desperate situation and is in negotiations with the United States. In what was seen as a last-ditch effort to save his hobbled government, President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba announced on Friday that his government had been holding talks with the Trump administration. They are desperate for fuel.

Cuba’s government is facing an existential crisis. The Trump administration has been increasing the pressure on the 67-year-old Communist state. They have basically blockaded Cuba. Fuel is rapidly running out.

Cuba has spent long periods of time in darkness.

In a significant move, Cuba’s government acknowledged for the first time that talks were underway.

President Trump wants the Castro family removed but not forced to leave the country.