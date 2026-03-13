Unarmed Cadets Stop a Terrorist Who Killed a Teacher, So Soros DA Wants Our Guns

A teacher died, and two people were injured after a gunman shot up a classroom of ROTC students at Old Dominion University. The gunman was a former member of the Virginia National Guard who was sentenced to jail for 11 years for attempting to provide support to ISIS.

As Sentinel reported, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a native of Sierra Leone, was released from custody early in 2024.

The sole casualty was Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a professor of military science and leader of Old Dominion University’s ROTC program. A veteran of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic Resolve. He was a highly decorated Army officer who received two Bronze Stars and numerous other military honors for his service.

The gunman is dead and can never kill anyone again. The group of students who killed the terrorist did not use a firearm. That didn’t stop the Soros district attorney, a lunatic, Ramin Fatehi, from going into a rant about gun control.

This Looney Soros plant thought nothing of a radical Islamist felon with an illegal gun. He wants the good guys to give up their guns. If you don’t, you’re an absolutist.

Norfolk’s Soros-funded Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi blames Republicans and the “cult of gun absolutism” for the shooting at Old Dominion. The suspect is reportedly a previously convicted supporter of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/Q2aYdcJUDI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2026

The terrorist was born in Sierra Leone and was a naturalized US citizen. He was radicalized by al-Qaeda and provided material support to ISIS. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2016 and was released early under Joe Biden or whoever held the autopen that day.

“They rendered him no longer alive,” said the squeamish spokesperson, but the cadets didn’t use a gun. One cadet had a knife. In other words, they killed the terrorist who just killed beloved Professor Shah, saving a lot more lives.