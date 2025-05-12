Dan Goldman, Designated Dem Liar, He’ll Say Anything

Does anyone believe anything the Levi heir, Rep. Dan Goldman, says? This is so funny. He must be talking about President Autopen.

“Look, I am a great admirer of President Biden. I think he will ultimately go down as one of the most consequential presidents because of all of the legislation he was able to pass in his first two years and the incredible work he did on the international stage on his second two years.

“As some of the other seminal legislation is actually implemented, Americans are going to benefit from it. You can be sure that Donald Trump will take full credit for it, but it was Joe Biden’s vision and his desire to do the right thing, rather than the politically expedient thing, that ultimately, I think, sacrificed some of his favorability.”

Dan Goldman: Biden will be “one of the most consequential presidents” and Trump is going to try take credit for all the great things he did. pic.twitter.com/q4kwVIxOye — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 9, 2025

Let Me Count the Ways

Goldman is the prevaricator who prepped Michael Cohen before the E Jean Carroll hush money trial.

In 2023, Slay News reported that Dan Goldman was exploiting nonprofit funds.

Rep. Daniel Goldman, a multimillionaire heir to Levi Strauss, was linked to over $30 million in nonprofit funds parked in a Cayman Islands tax haven.

As financial director of the Richard W. Goldman Family Foundation, he controls assets funneled offshore by BBR Partners LLC. In 2023, Goldman backed Biden’s push to tax the rich. He claimed “the wealthiest among us must help to provide more access for others.”

Meanwhile, SEC filings show his foundation’s money sitting in offshore accounts – just like the ones Democrats attacked Mitt Romney for in 2012. That was not true, but it did influence the election. Sen. Reid is the one who invented the lie, and when he was caught, he said, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

It’s all legal but maybe not ethical. Like most politicians, he isn’t here for America. He’s here for himself.

He put out videos in Chinese to inform illegal alien Chinese to evade ICE.

Rep Dan Goldman is now putting out videos in Chinese instructing illegal aliens how to evade ICE. Why is he trying to protect Chinese murderers, spies, and criminals who are in our country illegally? https://t.co/q01iy1bKtc pic.twitter.com/Brv8JvC6oU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 5, 2025

Who can forget 2023 when he said he wanted Donald Trump eliminated?

Dan Goldman, November 2023: Trump “has to be eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/bSSz0hSxxG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2024

Get paid for hate:

