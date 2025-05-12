Hamas to Release Hostages & Bodies of Hostages

President Trump posted on TruthSocial earlier this afternoon that Edan Alexander and other hostages will be coming home. The bodies of the deceased hostages will also be returned. The deal was worked out with Qatar, a terrorist sympathizer, Turkey, and Egypt. President Trump said he hopes this is the first of the final steps to end this war.

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully, this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Israel: We’ll Have to Detox from US Security Assistance

Hamas and the United States announced an agreement today that will lead to the freeing of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a dual American citizen, ahead of President Donald Trump’s trip to the region. Israel was reportedly not involved in the discussions, but was informed about the deal afterward.

Israeli airstrikes have intensified throughout the day. “I think we’ll have to detox from US security assistance,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded today.

The deal is part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave.

Israel plans to take over Gaza.

“The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner,” exiled Gaza Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya said.

President Trump is traveling to the Middle East this week and has no plans to visit Israel.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email